School districts could see students join national anthem protests

— As protests by athletes during the national anthem grow in size and scope, local school districts could see student-athletes participating at high school athletic events in the coming days and weeks.

More than 200 NFL players knelt during the national anthem at their respective games on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. Other players, like Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Julius Peppers, did not come out of the locker room for the national anthem, and some teams locked arms during the national anthem to show unity.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'" Trump said on Friday, sparking the protests.

Last year, then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started national anthem protests by taking a knee to protest social injustice. As more players joined Kaepernick, it trickled down to high school football teams across the country.

Some local high school football teams participated in national anthem protests last season as well, meaning the same thing could happen again.

HighSchoolOT.com has reached out to 28 public school districts in the WRAL-TV viewing area and some districts in other parts of the state to see what their policies are about national anthem protests.

Wake County Schools said the district will respect the First Amendment rights of its students.

"Our district recognizes a student's First Amendment right to express his or her thoughts and ideas," a district spokesman said. "Students cannot be compelled to participate in the National Anthem, but each student should maintain proper decorum while others participate."

Last year, football players at Hillside High School and Southern Durham High School took to their knees during the national anthem. Durham Public Schools, which is home to both Hillside and Southern Durham, said on Monday it has not had any discussions about national anthem protests as it relates to the events over the weekend. A spokesman did offer points made by Superintendent Dr. Bert L'Homme last year though.

"Freedom of speech and expression are valued by DPS and are generally protected by law as long as they do not disrupt the academic environment," the district's statement said. "We will continue to open our athletic events with the anthem to honor our nation. We will also honor our athletes' First Amendment right to stand or kneel as their consciences dictate."

Johnston County Public Schools said it will recognize the rights of freed of speech, but that it does not encourage kneeling during the national anthem.

​"Kneeling during the national anthem is a student-athlete's right as long as there is not a disruption during the national anthem," the district said in a written statement. "Kneeling would be a silent protest and would not be a disruption​​. It is not something ​that Johnston County Public Schools encourage​s​, but​ it is​ within their First Amendment rights."

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said it has not had any problems with protests in its district, but took a similar stance as Durham and Wake County.

"There is no policy governing related actions, nor are we issuing any directives. Sitting, kneeling (and) standing is entirely a student's personal choice," the district said in a statement.

Not all school districts have taken a stance on the issue though. Franklin County Schools declined to comment on the topic, while Lee County and New Hanover County Schools say they do not have a policy regarding protests.

