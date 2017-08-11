HighSchoolOT Jamboree kicks off Saturday at Cardinal Gibbons

— The HighSchoolOT.com Jamboree returns on Saturday to Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh with ten teams participating in the event.

Games will begin at 2 p.m. with the last game kicking off at 8 p.m.

Each game in the HighSchoolOT.com Jamboree will consist of two 24-minute halves. The clock will be running clock, with the exception of penalties, injuries and timeouts. The final two minutes of each half will have normal game clock rules. Each team gets one timeout per half.

Teams will start with the ball on the 20-yard line and will have four downs to get a first down, score, punt or turn the ball over on downs. Down markers and N.C. High School Athletic Association officials will be used. Teams will punt and kick extra points and field goals, but these plays are not live-ball situations. On a punt, the team receiving the ball will begin their drive where the ball is downed.

The score will be kept for each game.

Admission to the HighSchoolOT.com Jamboree is $5 and is good for the entire day. HighSchoolOT.com will provide complete coverage of the event online and on the free HighSchoolOT mobile app, including photos, stories, video and analysis. You can even watch live streams of the scrimmages on HighSchoolOT.com and on the HighSchoolOT app.

Here is the schedule (First team listed is considered the home team):

2:00 PM - Southern Durham vs. Northeastern

Southern Durham is a perennial power in the Triangle. Last season, the Spartans posted a 7-5 record and fell in the first round of the state playoffs, one season after playing for a 3-AA state championship. Rising junior Taron Beauford is expected to be one of the top running backs in his class. Last season he posted 825 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns, and East Carolina extended an offer to him in May. Northeastern is coming off an 11-3 season in which the Eagles made a run to the third round of the 2-A state playoffs. Northeastern returns sophomore quarterback J.R. Walker who completed 42-of-72 passes for 665 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 1,270 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sophomore Traveon Freshwater is also back after leading the team in rushing with 1,441 yards and 23 touchdowns.

3:30 PM - Lee County vs. Southern Nash

Lee County, fresh off a 12-2 season in 2016, returns ot the HighSchoolOT.com Jamboree this summer. The Yellow Jackets made a run to the third round of the 3-AA state playoffs, falling to Jacksonville in a three-point game. Lee County returns rising senior running back Jahmir Smith who carried the ball 317 times for 2,130 yards and 40 touchdowns last season. The Jackets will have to replace their quarterback, but two of the top three receivers return – T Money and Jucobie Minter. Southern Nash also had a strong season in 2016. The Firebirds went 12-1, with the sole loss coming in the second round of the 3-A state playoffs to Rocky Mount. Southern Nash returns its two leading rushers from last season. Kendrick Bell carried the ball 190 times for 1,261 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Zonovan Knight posted 1,142 yards and 18 touchdowns on 139 carries. Receiver Nadir Thompson is also back after catching seven passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns.

5:00 PM - Heritage vs. New Hanover

Heritage returns a number of top players from an 11-3 season last year, including Duke recruit Gunnar Holmberg at quarterback, NC State recruit Ricky Person at running back, Virginia Tech recruit Joe Kane on the defensive line, and highly recruited linebacker Drake Thomas who has yet to commit. Holmberg completed 200-of-311 passes for 2,485 yards and 21 touchdowns. Person, who was injured for several games, carried the ball 145 times for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns. Kane posted 85 tackles, including 19.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Thomas led Heritage in tackles with 113 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and a sack. New Hanover also has a tough quarterback returning in Blake Walston who completed 142-of-258 passes for 2,180 yards and 10 scores, standing at 6-foot-4. One of his favorite targets wil be Wiz Vaughn, who had 706 receiving yards and 586 rushing yards last season, finding the end zone nine times. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats return linebacker Grant Daley who recorded 75 solo tackles and 79 assisted tackles. He also had a 95-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Nas Brown recorded 59 solo tackles, 33 assisted tackles and two interceptions last season.

6:30 PM - Millbrook vs. Cape Fear

Millbrook posted a 7-5 record last season in the Cap 8 Conference, and the Wildcats return a handful of top skill players this fall. Running back Chris Twitty also returns after rushing for 391 yards on 72 carries. The backfield will have good protection up front from players like Donovan Noel, who has received offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, Colorado State, Elon, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, NC A&T, NC Central and Old Dominion. Millbrook's top returning receiver is Tyler Snead, who caught 42 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns last season. Cape Fear returns one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the region this season. Justice Galloway-Velazquez led the Colts to a 4-A state runner-up finish last year, completing 173-of-314 passes for 2,476 yards and 26 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. On the ground, Galloway-Velazquez carried the ball 231 times for 1,912 yards and 26 touchdowns. Cape Fear also returns running back Earlee Melvin who rushed for 918 yards and 15 touchdowns on 100 carries last season as a sophomore.

8:00 PM - Cardinal Gibbons vs. Clayton

Cardinal Gibbons, the host school of the HighSchoolOT.com Jamboree, posted a 12-2 record last year, making a run to the third round of the 4-A state playoffs where it fell to eventual state runner-up Cape Fear. The Crusaders will have to replace quarterback Anton Stoneking, who threw for over 3,200 yards, but they return their top two leading rushers this season. Dalen Spruill posted 1,682 yards and 18 touchdowns on 231 carries last season, while Jack Biestek ran fo 1,130 yards and 12 touchdowns on 128 carries. Biestek also posted 884 receiving yards with six touchdowns on 62 receptions. Clayton returns one of the most prolific receivers in the state from last season in Devin Carter, a NC State commit. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Carter posted 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns last season on 78 receptions. Macaleb Robertson also returns after posting 685 yards and six touchdowns last season as a receiver.