High School Sports

Green Hope releases video promoting equality, unity in sports

Posted 3:32 p.m. today

Green Hope "You Can Play Project"

By Nick Stevens

Cary, N.C. — Green Hope High School's athletic department released a video on Tuesday promoting equality and unity in high school sports.

The video, which is part of the national "You Can Play Project", includes Green Hope student-athletes and coaches encouraging participation in high school sports despite sexual orientation, gender identity, race or religion.

"This video project highlights all that high school athletics are about," said Green Hope athletic director Colin Fegeley. "Our school is a tremendously diverse place and this video showcases how our diversity makes us stronger. Regardles sof sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity or background, at Green Hope, if you can play, you can play."

Fegeley said the idea for the video came about after former Green Hope soccer player Stephen Bickford, a member of the Green Hope Athletic Hall of Fame, told him about the You Can Play Project. The idea for the video was then presented to the Green Hope Student-Athlete Leadership Council, a group made up of all varsity team captains, and was immediately endorsed.

Within a month, Green Hope students produced the video with the held of The Falcon NewsFeed and the school's CTE department. The school's "You Can Play" video includes athletes from multiple sports, representing multiple ethnicities, races, religions and languages.

"It's the simple idea that the only thing that matters on the field of competition is heart, commitment and skill. Where you come from, what you look like, your sexual orientation, your religion ... those are the things that make us who we are as people," Fegeley said. "But when it comes to sports, and society at large, those things don't matter. If you can play, you can play. Period."

Green Hope belongs to the Wake County Public School System and is a member of the Triangle-6 4A Conference.

