Football

Freshman player remains in coma after Orange County High School football game

Posted 9:00 a.m. today

Credit: Facebook

Hillsborough, N.C. — A freshman at Orange County High School was seriously injured during a Thursday evening football game.

According to family members, 14-year-old football player Thys Oldenburg has endured three emergency surgeries since the football game to reduce swelling and bleeding to his brain.

The family says he has still not regained consciousness and are unsure when he will wake up.

