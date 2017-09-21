High School Sports

Finding, keeping high school sports officials becoming more difficult

Posted 5:30 p.m. today
Updated 6:38 p.m. today

By Mandy Mitchell

Chapel Hill, N.C. — It is getting harder to recruit people who want to become officials for high school sporting events, and that could eventually lead to canceled games and shorter seasons.

According to the National Federation for State High School Athletic Associations, only two out of every ten officials return for a third year of service.

"I have heard so many people say 'I would never do what you do,'" said Michelle Reynolds, who spent more than a decade as a high school soccer official. "I guess because, as a parent on the sidelines, they see how the other ones act."

Reynolds is now a mentor for younger referees on the youth level. She admits it's hard to keep talented young officials on the field long enough to move up to the high school level.

"Sometimes those who really care about doing a great job can't take all the criticism, so they quit," she said. "So we are driving out the people who care with all of the yelling and the screaming, and the ones who are like, 'I don't care if I do a good job,' they are staying, and they aren't getting any better."

The N.C. High School Athletic Association is beginning to see the effects of the shrinking pool of officials.

"What we've seen over the course of the last few years is officials who have reached the point where they say, 'You know what? This is no longer fun,'" said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.

The NCHSAA is taking steps to try to keep the good officials in the game. The association rolled out a sportsmanship initiative in the fall of 2016 with the hopes of inspiring better behavior from coaches, fans and student-athletes.

A spike in ejections over a three-year period led to a program called "Sportsmanship: Together We Make The Right Call."

"We've said to our principals, to our athletic directors, we need you to talk to your coaches, we need you to talk to your student-athlete," said Tucker, who is now in her second full year as commissioner.

During the 2013-2014 school year, 489 student-athletes were ejected from NCHSAA contests. That number rose to 609 during the 2014-2015 school year, then jumped to 678 in the 2015-2016 season.

Many of the ejections were for the use of profanity or disrespectfully addressing an official. 188 such ejections occurred in 2013-2014, followed by 223 in 2014-2015 and 235 in 2015-2016.

NCHSAA Ejections 2013-2016 (Source: NCHSAA.org)

Verbal abuse is not the only reason younger people are not signing up to be high school officials. The job requires long hours and, relative to the hours worked and distance traveled, doesn’t pay much money.

In North Carolina, an official makes a flat rate of $76 to call a varsity high school football game, but that does not account for travel time, pre-game preparation or the many hours of training that official has to complete to be eligible to be a varsity referee.

"Officiating high school sports is an avocation, not a vocation," said regional officiating supervisor Mike Webster. "One of the things I tell our officials is this is your hobby. This is what you love, and you've got to love to do it."

The officials are paid by the schools, which makes it tough to raise rates. That's why the NCHSAA is focusing more on the environment of the games themselves with hopes of recruiting more men and women to the job.

Tucker is hoping more knowledge about the issue and help from all involved in high school sports should be able to keep officials on the field.

"I am hopeful that we can turn it around because it's a national focus, it's a national emphasis. That we will see the tide change."

To this point, the NCHSAA has not had to shorten seasons or cancel games due to a systemic lack of officials. The association hopes it can buck the trend nationally by being proactive before it becomes a problem in North Carolina.

