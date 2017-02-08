Boys Basketball

Fayetteville basketball player Najee Thomas breaks backboard with dunk

Posted 4:31 p.m. today

By Nick Stevens

Fayetteville, N.C. — Seventy-First High School big man Najee Thomas had a game-stopping dunk on Monday night – literally.

Thomas, a 6-foot-10 center, got the ball on a fast break and dunked with one hand, shattering the glass just a few minutes before halftime.

The game, which was being played at Douglas Byrd High School, was stopped and moved to the auxiliary gym at the school. Thomas finished with 12 points as Seventy-First won 73-57.

Seventy-First is now 20-3 overall and 9-2 in the Mid-South 4-A Conference. The Falcons are currently in first place in the league standings.

This is not the first time an area player has shattered a backboard. In 2014, Panther Creek High School senior Nubian Spann shattered the glass against rival Apex High School. The dunk was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top Ten.

Follow Nick Stevens on Twitter @NickStevensHSOT

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Scores
Schools
  • Albemarle
  • Apex
  • Apex Friendship
  • Arendell-Parrott Academy
  • Athens Drive
  • Ayden-Grifton
  • Bartlett Yancey
  • Beddingfield
  • Broughton
  • Bunn
  • C.B. Aycock
  • Cape Fear
  • Cape Fear Academy
  • Cardinal Gibbons
  • Carrboro
  • Cary
  • Cary Academy
  • Cary Christian
  • Cedar Ridge
  • Chapel Hill
  • Chatham Central
  • Clayton
  • Cleveland
  • Clinton
  • Corinth Holders
  • Cummings
  • D.H. Conley
  • Douglas Byrd
  • Durham Academy
  • Durham School of Arts
  • E.E. Smith
  • East Bladen
  • East Chapel Hill
  • East Montgomery
  • East Wake
  • East Wake Academy
  • Eastern Wayne
  • Enloe
  • Faith Christian School
  • Farmville Central
  • Fayetteville Academy
  • Fayetteville Christian School
  • Fike
  • Flora MacDonald Academy
  • Franklin Academy
  • Franklinton
  • Fuquay-Varina
  • Garner
  • Goldsboro
  • Grace Christian (Raleigh)
  • Graham
  • Granville Central
  • Gray Stone Day
  • Gray's Creek
  • Green Hope
  • Greene Central
  • Halifax Academy
  • Harnett Central
  • Harrells Christian Academy
  • Heide Trask
  • Heritage
  • Hillside
  • Hobbton
  • Hoke County
  • Holly Springs
  • Hunt
  • J.F. Webb
  • J.H. Rose
  • Jack Britt
  • James Kenan
  • Jordan
  • Jordan-Matthews
  • KIPP Pride
  • Kerr-Vance Academy
  • Kestrel Heights School
  • Kinston
  • Knightdale
  • Lakewood
  • Lee County
  • Leesville Road
  • Louisburg
  • Lumberton
  • Middle Creek
  • Midway
  • Millbrook
  • NC Science & Math
  • Nash Central
  • Neuse Charter
  • New Bern
  • North Duplin
  • North Edgecombe
  • North Johnston
  • North Lenoir
  • North Moore
  • North Pitt
  • North Raleigh Christian
  • North Stanly
  • Northampton
  • Northern Durham
  • Northern Nash
  • Northern Vance
  • Northwest Halifax
  • Northwood
  • O'Neal School
  • Orange
  • Overhills
  • Oxford Prep
  • Panther Creek
  • Pender
  • Person
  • Pine Forest
  • Pinecrest
  • Princeton
  • Purnell Swett
  • Queen's Grant
  • Raleigh Charter
  • Ravenscroft
  • Reidsville
  • Research Triangle
  • Richmond County
  • River Mill Academy
  • Riverside
  • Riverside-Martin
  • Roanoke Rapids
  • Rocky Mount
  • Rocky Mount Academy
  • Rocky Mount Prep
  • Rolesville
  • Rosewood
  • Roxboro Community School
  • Saint Mary's
  • Sanderson
  • Scotland County
  • Seventy-First
  • Smithfield-Selma
  • South Central
  • South Creek
  • South Davidson
  • South Granville
  • South Johnston
  • South Lenoir
  • South Stanly
  • South View
  • SouthWest Edgecombe
  • Southeast Halifax
  • Southeast Raleigh
  • Southern Durham
  • Southern Lee
  • Southern Nash
  • Southern Vance
  • Southern Wayne
  • Spring Creek
  • St. David's
  • Tarboro
  • Terry Sanford
  • Trinity of Fayetteville
  • Triton
  • Union
  • Union Academy
  • Union Pines
  • Village Christian Academy
  • Voyager
  • Wake Christian
  • Wake Forest
  • Wakefield
  • Wallace-Rose Hill
  • Warren County
  • Washington
  • Weldon
  • West Bladen
  • West Johnston
  • West Montgomery
  • Western Harnett
  • Westover
  • Woods Charter
  • Word of God
Boys Basketball Forum
Extra Effort
Our Take