Fayetteville basketball player Najee Thomas breaks backboard with dunk

— Seventy-First High School big man Najee Thomas had a game-stopping dunk on Monday night – literally.

Thomas, a 6-foot-10 center, got the ball on a fast break and dunked with one hand, shattering the glass just a few minutes before halftime.

The game, which was being played at Douglas Byrd High School, was stopped and moved to the auxiliary gym at the school. Thomas finished with 12 points as Seventy-First won 73-57.

Seventy-First is now 20-3 overall and 9-2 in the Mid-South 4-A Conference. The Falcons are currently in first place in the league standings.

This is not the first time an area player has shattered a backboard. In 2014, Panther Creek High School senior Nubian Spann shattered the glass against rival Apex High School. The dunk was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top Ten.

