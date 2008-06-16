-
Jordan edges Riverside, 10-7
Jordan edges Riverside, 10-7
Jordan edged hosts Riverside 10-7 Friday night, holding off a late Jordan rally to earn its third straight win.
- Green Hope pummels Athens Drive, 43-6
Green Hope pummels Athens Drive, 43-6
Green Hope pummeled hosts Athens Drive 29-6 Friday night behind five touchdowns from Jaquel Watkins.
- Heritage stomps Wakefield, 54-0
Heritage stomps Wakefield, 54-0
Heritage stomped visiting Wakefield 54-0 Friday night, remaining unbeaten and keeping the Wolverines winless on the year.
- Conference champions could be decided on 'HSOT Live' this week
Conference champions could be decided on 'HSOT Live' this week
The Week 9 line up of games for "HighSchoolOT Live" includes match-ups that could have major impacts on conference championship races and could help determine which teams are in and out of the state playoffs.
- HighSchoolOT football playoff projections through week 8
HighSchoolOT football playoff projections through week 8
HighSchoolOT.com has released its first round of public football playoff projections as the season heads into week eight.
- Round Table: Conferences could be decided this week
Round Table: Conferences could be decided this week
This week on HighSchoolOT Round Table, the guys discuss games that could have conference implications and impact who gets into the state playoffs.
More Slideshows
-
Football: Leesville Road vs. Millbrook (Oct. 6, 2017)
Leesville Road won a big conference game over Millbrook Friday night by a score of 21-7.
-
-
Football: Northern Durham vs. Orange (Oct. 6, 2017)
Orange moved to 6-1 on the season after a convincing 31-14 win over Northern Durham in Big Eight Conference play on Friday night.
-
Football: Southern Durham vs. Hillside (Oct. 6, 2017)
Hillside escapes Southern Durham Friday night, by a final score of 29-20.
-
Football: Panther Creek vs. Riverside (Oct. 6, 2017)
Riverside defended its home turf Friday night, with a big win over Panther Creek, 49-21.
- View More »
Audio and Video
More Audio and Video
-
Brandon Garcia assists Jake Brown on Cedar Ridge goal
In the third minute, Brandon Garcia passed to Jake Brown for the first goal of the game, giving Cedar Ridge a 1-0 lead over Northern Durham.
-
Maykel Lopez scores off cross for Northern Durham
Northern Durham's Erickson Bonilla placed a cross in front of the goal for a Maykel Lopez score, tying the game with Cedar Ridge at 1-1.
-
Faustino Chavez scores to give Northern a 2-1 lead
Faustino Chavez scored late in the second half to give the Knights their first lead of the game over Cedar Ridge at 2-1.
-
Cedar Ridge's Jake Brown scores second goal, forces 2-2 tie
Jake Brown scored a late goal for Cedar Ridge to force a 2-2 tie with Northern Durham on Wednesday night.
-
Extra Effort: Erin Boone, Green Hope (Oct. 11, 2017)
Green Hope's Erin Boone is this week's winner of the Tom Suiter Extra Effort Award.
- View More »
Recruiting
- Albemarle
- Apex
- Apex Friendship
- Arendell-Parrott Academy
- Ashley
- Athens Drive
- Ayden-Grifton
- Bartlett Yancey
- Bear Grass
- Beddingfield
- Bertie
- Bethel Christian Academy
- Broughton
- Bunn
- C.B. Aycock
- Camden County
- Cape Fear
- Cape Fear Academy
- Cape Fear Christian Academy
- Cape Hatteras
- Cardinal Gibbons
- Carolina Friends School
- Carrboro
- Cary
- Cary Academy
- Cary Christian
- Cedar Ridge
- Chapel Hill
- Chatham Central
- Chatham Charter
- Christ Covenant School
- Christ the King
- Clayton
- Cleveland
- Clinton
- Coastal Christian
- Columbia
- Community Christian School
- Corinth Holders
- Cresset Christian Academy
- Creswell
- Croatan
- Crossroads Christian School
- Cummings
- Currituck
- D.H. Conley
- Dixon
- Douglas Byrd
- Durham Academy
- Durham School of Arts
- E.E. Smith
- East Bladen
- East Carteret
- East Chapel Hill
- East Columbus
- East Duplin
- East Wake
- East Wake Academy
- Eastern Alamance
- Eastern Randolph
- Eastern Wayne
- Enloe
- Epiphany
- Fairmont
- Faith Christian School
- Falls Lake Academy
- Farmville Central
- Fayetteville Academy
- Fayetteville Christian School
- Fike
- First Flight
- Franklin Academy
- Franklinton
- Freedom Christian Academy
- Friendship Christian
- Fuquay-Varina
- Garner
- Gates
- Goldsboro
- Grace Christian (Raleigh)
- Grace Christian (Sanford)
- Graham
- Granville Central
- Gray Stone Day
- Gray's Creek
- Green Hope
- Greene Central
- Greenfield School
- Halifax Academy
- Harnett Central
- Harrells Christian Academy
- Havelock
- Heide Trask
- Heritage
- Hertford
- Hillside
- Hobbton
- Hobgood Academy
- Hoggard
- Hoke County
- Holly Springs
- Holmes
- Hunt
- J.F. Webb
- J.H. Rose
- Jack Britt
- Jacksonville
- James Kenan
- Jones
- Jordan
- Jordan-Matthews
- KIPP Pride
- Kerr-Vance Academy
- Kinston
- Knightdale
- Lakewood
- Laney
- Lawrence Academy
- Lee Christian School
- Lee County
- Leesville Road
- Lejeune
- Louisburg
- Lumberton
- Manteo
- Mattamuskeet
- McMichael
- Middle Creek
- Midway
- Millbrook
- Morehead
- NC Science & Math
- Nash Central
- Neuse Charter
- Neuse Christian Academy
- New Bern
- New Hanover
- North Brunswick
- North Duplin
- North Edgecombe
- North Johnston
- North Lenoir
- North Moore
- North Pitt
- North Raleigh Christian Academy
- North Rowan
- North Stanly
- Northampton
- Northeast Academy
- Northeast Guilford
- Northeastern
- Northern Durham
- Northern Guilford
- Northern Nash
- Northern Vance
- Northside - Pinetown
- Northside-Jacksonville
- Northwest Halifax
- Northwood
- Northwood Temple Academy
- Ocracoke
- Orange
- Overhills
- Oxford Prep
- Pamlico
- Panther Creek
- Pasquotank
- Pender
- Perquimans
- Person
- Pine Forest
- Pinecrest
- Plymouth
- Pope John Paul II
- Princeton
- Providence Grove
- Purnell Swett
- Raleigh Charter
- Randleman
- Ravenscroft
- Red Springs
- Reidsville
- Research Triangle
- Richlands
- Richmond County
- River Mill Academy
- Riverside
- Riverside-Martin
- Roanoke Rapids
- Rockingham County
- Rocky Mount
- Rocky Mount Academy
- Rocky Mount Prep
- Rolesville
- Rosewood
- Roxboro Community School
- Saint Mary's
- Sanderson
- Scotland County
- Seventy-First
- Smithfield-Selma
- South Brunswick
- South Central
- South Columbus
- South Creek
- South Davidson
- South Granville
- South Johnston
- South Lenoir
- South Robeson
- South Stanly
- South View
- SouthWest Edgecombe
- Southampton Academy
- Southeast Halifax
- Southeast Raleigh
- Southern Durham
- Southern Lee
- Southern Nash
- Southern Vance
- Southern Wayne
- Southside
- Southwest Onslow
- Spring Creek
- St. David's
- St. Pauls
- St. Thomas More
- Swansboro
- T.W. Andrews
- Tarboro
- Terry Sanford
- The Burlington School
- The O'Neal School
- The Oakwood School
- Topsail
- Trinity
- Trinity Academy of Raleigh
- Trinity Christian School
- Trinity School of Durham & Chapel Hill
- Triton
- Union
- Union Pines
- Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Vance Charter
- Village Christian Academy
- Voyager Academy
- Wake Christian
- Wake Forest
- Wakefield
- Wallace-Rose Hill
- Warren County
- Washington
- Wayne Christian School
- Wayne Country Day School
- Weldon
- West Bladen
- West Brunswick
- West Carteret
- West Columbus
- West Craven
- West Johnston
- West Montgomery
- Western Alamance
- Western Harnett
- Westover
- Wheatmore
- White Oak
- Whiteville
- Woods Charter
Extra Effort
— Fri 10:49 p.m.
— Fri 10:29 p.m.
— Fri 10:27 p.m.
— Fri 10:18 p.m.
— Fri 10:18 p.m.
— Fri 10:10 p.m.
— Fri 10:09 p.m.
— Fri 9:55 p.m.
— Fri 9:55 p.m.
— Fri 9:51 p.m.
— Fri 9:45 p.m.
— Fri 9:45 p.m.
— Fri 9:45 p.m.
— Fri 9:39 p.m.
— Fri 9:29 p.m.
— Fri 9:20 p.m.
— Fri 9:11 p.m.
— Fri 9:06 p.m.
— Fri 9:02 p.m.
— Fri 8:54 p.m.
— Fri 8:47 p.m.
— Fri 7:04 p.m.
— Fri 6:32 p.m.
— Fri 5:52 p.m.
— Fri 5:43 p.m.
— Fri 5:42 p.m.
— Fri 5:19 p.m.
— Fri 5:19 p.m.
— Fri 5:15 p.m.
— Fri 5:12 p.m.
— Fri 5:12 p.m.
— Fri 5:06 p.m.
— Fri 4:55 p.m.
— Fri 4:53 p.m.
— Fri 4:53 p.m.
— Fri 4:52 p.m.
— Fri 4:24 p.m.
— Fri 4:23 p.m.
— Fri 2:16 p.m.
— Fri 8:57 a.m.