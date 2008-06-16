-
Fuquay-Varina stuns Cleveland, 27-21
Fuquay-Varina scored 13 points in the final 50 seconds to defeat Cleveland 27-21. The comeback included a blocked extra point, an onside kick, and last-second heroics.
-
Function at the Junction: Tarboro shuts out SouthWest Edgecombe
Tarboro blanked hosts SouthWest Edgecombe 28-0 Friday night. The Vikings secured the "Function at the Junction" rivalry game to remain unbeaten on the year.
-
Athens Drive takes down Apex Friendship, 22-21
Apex Friendship entered week five with a 3-1 record, but the Patriots weren't able to continue their great start when they traveled to Athens Drive for a non-conference matchup.
-
South View surges to 5-0 start with win over Westover
South View running back Jerry Roberts only needed one hole to squeeze through on a 5-yard run to give the Tigers the lead with less than a minute to play against visiting Westover on Friday.
-
Clayton cruises past Fike, stays unbeaten
Clayton cruised past visiting Fike, 28-10 Friday night. Fike got on the board first as John Giliarmis nailed a 23 yard field goal for the 3-0 lead.
-
Corinth Holders' Jacob Monk commits to Duke
Corinth Holders' Jacob Monk has committed to Duke, the junior lineman announced Saturday morning via Twitter.
-
Football: Tarboro vs. SouthWest Edgecombe (Sept. 15, 2017)
Taboro continues to dominate on the season with a 28-0 shutout victory over SouthWest Edgecombe. Photos by: Carl Copeland
-
Football: Cleveland vs. Fuquay Varina (Sept. 15, 2017)
Fuquay Varina comebacks late to stun Cleveland 27-21.
-
Football: Fike vs. Clayton (Sept. 15, 2017)
Clayton stays unbeaten by beating Fike 28-10. Photos by: Chris Rodier
-
Football: Wake Forest vs. Southern Nash (Sept. 15, 2017)
Wake Forest pitched a shutout against previously undefeated Southern Nash, winning on the road 35-0.
-
Football: Southeast Raleigh vs. East Wake (Sept. 15, 2017)
Southeast Raleigh beats East Wake in high scoring game.
-
-
Holliday: Westover vs. Southview & Overhills vs. Cape Fear (Sept. 15, 2017)
Holliday: Westover vs. Southview & Overhills vs. Cape Fear (Sept. 15, 2017)
-
Payne: Jordan vs. Heritage & J.H. Rose vs. Franklinton (Sept. 15, 2017)
Payne: Jordan vs. Heritage & J.H. Rose vs. Franklinton (Sept. 15, 2017)
-
Highlights: Douglas Byrd vs. Pine Forest (Sept. 15, 2017)
Highlights: Douglas Byrd vs. Pine Forest (Sept. 15, 2017)
-
Highlights: Gray's Creek vs. EE Smith (Sept. 15, 2017)
Highlights: Gray's Creek vs. EE Smith (Sept. 15, 2017)
HighSchoolOT: Did you miss the @_Panther_Creek_ vs. @MiddleCreekFB game? Replay the best plays and highlights via #HSOTLive:… https://t.co/tVuiVt7a8K
JonStout89: Cc: @WRALSportsFan @999TheFan @WBHUAlum @dennisglasgow @WRAL
JonStout89: Here's this week's edition of the #PanthersBlitz Podcast. We look back at Week 1 and preview Panthers vs Bills. https://t.co/6Eq1WqMne7
HighSchoolOT: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Yep. Last night was fun. #HSOTLive https://t.co/dXrWIAUet9
NickStevensHSOT: Yep. Last night was fun. #HSOTLive https://t.co/dXrWIAUet9
HighSchoolOT: RT @HighSchoolOT: Here are the Week 5 #HSOTLive Plays of the Week, presented by Hargrave Military Academy! https://t.co/xAPPkkvQtE
HighSchoolOT: Why should you watch #HSOTLive? This is why. Live updates as they happen from multiple games. Check out Fuquay & Sa… https://t.co/NXfu81kjCz
HighSchoolOT: Hey there, @LeesvilleFB @garnertrojans! Replay highlights and the best plays from your #HSOTLive game:… https://t.co/MFV1gx9uWF
HighSchoolOT: RT @NickStevensHSOT: This was the longest field goal we’ve ever had on #HSOTLive. 50 yards and room to spare! https://t.co/ip2ivxE5Ld
NickStevensHSOT: This was the longest field goal we’ve ever had on #HSOTLive. 50 yards and room to spare! https://t.co/ip2ivxE5Ld
HighSchoolOT: .@leesvilleroadhs sophomore kicker Noah Burnette drilled this 50-yard FG against Garner last night on #HSOTLive!… https://t.co/PRcHLT9I0c
HighSchoolOT: 31 photos from Cape Fear's win over Overhills: https://t.co/sJ2lTl2MUX #HSOT https://t.co/EZ6nrou6BJ
HighSchoolOT: 33 photos from Orange's win over Riverside: https://t.co/NN0hDj4maC #HSOT https://t.co/uv0mC95qOT
HighSchoolOT: 99 photos from Athens Drive's win over Apex Friendship: https://t.co/BRz8LEGHXe #HSOT https://t.co/wP2aGZRJfN
HighSchoolOT: 36 photos from Triton's win over West Johnston: https://t.co/zsPmeu7RMA #HSOT https://t.co/fO27lgc1Hs
HighSchoolOT: 25 photos from South View's win over Westover to move the Tigers to 5-0: https://t.co/qRw8GvsvIu #HSOT https://t.co/QcpZ0gjOnP
HighSchoolOT: 65 photos from Southeast Raleigh's win over East Wake in football: https://t.co/tPY6wEkerX #HSOT https://t.co/tV2l7yJfjz
HighSchoolOT: RT @JonStout89: ICYMI: @Husky_Sports junior LB @DrakeT32 picked up an offer from @MSU_Football on Friday. #HSOT https://t.co/Te3nbn0Y99
HighSchoolOT: 62 photos from Wake Forest's win over Southern Nash, keeping Wake Forest unbeaten: https://t.co/qqPPWHN4Gg #HSOT https://t.co/gtzm9zhwNa
JonStout89: ICYMI: @Husky_Sports junior LB @DrakeT32 picked up an offer from @MSU_Football on Friday. #HSOT https://t.co/Te3nbn0Y99
HighSchoolOT: 33 photos from Clayton's win over Fike, keeping the Comets undefeated: https://t.co/HQZnC15FkX #HSOT https://t.co/98KfHo3Yoh
HighSchoolOT: 79 photos from Fuquay-Varina's thrilling last-second win over Cleveland: https://t.co/O2xO4JY46p #HSOT https://t.co/L6jpfqegll
HighSchoolOT: 68 photos from Tarboro's win over SouthWest Edgecombe in the Function at the Junction: https://t.co/IYkI7nmn0M #HSOT https://t.co/N8GbqGL7ku
HighSchoolOT: 91 photos from Sanderson's win over Green Hope in the final minutes: https://t.co/PnIuu2N8ig #HSOT https://t.co/CIQQ6AvDLa
HighSchoolOT: 67 photos from Leesville Road's win over Garner: https://t.co/g4sezSxrLb #HSOT https://t.co/VQMRqgYi7e
WayneDBragg: One of the best finishes we have ever had. 3 games going down to final possession. https://t.co/v0hDAykwub
NickStevensHSOT: We had some incredible finishes last night. Sanderson @ Green Hope, Cleveland @ Fuquay-Varina, Leesville Road @ Garner. That was fun!
JonStout89: Corinth Holders junior OL Jacob Monk (@monk_52) has committed to @DukeFOOTBALL. #HSOT https://t.co/Y8LWPGJGgY
TheFanRookie: RT @jgravleyWRAL: It takes a lot of folks to pull off #FootballFriday #wral. This is the pregame locker room before some of the crews head…
TheFanRookie: RT @HighSchoolOT: Thanks for joining us tonight for #FootballFridayWRAL. We'll be back next week! https://t.co/bGSV1gfizR
JonStout89: .@MSU_Football has offered @Husky_Sports junior LB Drake Thomas (@DrakeT32). #HSOT https://t.co/2KiStcVWl3
NickStevensHSOT: I’ll have highlights of @TarboroFootball, @SandersonFB & @Football_THS wins tonight on #FootballFridayWRAL. Watch at 11:35 on @WRAL! #HSOT
NickStevensHSOT: This is the first time since 1982 that Garner has started the season 1-4. They started the season 1-5 that year. (h/t @Chris__Edwards) #HSOT
NickStevensHSOT: Wow. We had a crazy night of #HSOTLive tonight. Now getting ready for #FootballFridayWRAL at 11:35 on @WRAL. Tune in!
TheFanRookie: Alim McNeill post game. Sanderson 22-21 over Green Hope @GHHS_Football @HighSchoolOT @sandersonscores #HSOTLive https://t.co/YhJSAN9nSj
NickStevensHSOT: Garner trails Leesville Road by 7... 27 secs left... Garner ball on the 2-yard line. WATCH IT LIVE >>> https://t.co/Tjce2xa1ed #HSOTLive
NickStevensHSOT: 1:36 left, Fuquay-Varina driving down 21-14 against Cleveland. WATCH LIVE >>> https://t.co/Tjce2xa1ed #HSOTLive
NickStevensHSOT: We’ve got games going into the second half now… Watch the finishes. They’re going to be good! https://t.co/Tjce2xa1ed #HSOTLive
NickStevensHSOT: We’re glad to have them on #HSOTLive from Columbus County! https://t.co/Q8nAjL6kVC
NickStevensHSOT: Whew! Busy night on #HSOTLive tonight. Lots of points & turnovers. Join us live right now: https://t.co/Tjce2xa1ed #HSOT
